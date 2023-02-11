Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 570,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,018,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $228.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.33 and a 200 day moving average of $238.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

