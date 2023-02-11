Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

