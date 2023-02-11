Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,467 shares of company stock worth $21,350,779 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block Price Performance

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of Block stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

