Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.73) to €17.10 ($18.39) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($62.31) to €51.80 ($55.70) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.81) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.96.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

