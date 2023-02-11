Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.73) to €17.10 ($18.39) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($62.31) to €51.80 ($55.70) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.81) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.96.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.
