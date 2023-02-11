Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €44.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.8 %

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €28.12 ($30.24) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a one year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.05 and its 200 day moving average is €24.95.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

