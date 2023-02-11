Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($32.26) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($59.09) to €46.10 ($49.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.34.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

