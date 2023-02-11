FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FREY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

