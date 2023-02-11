Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Up 2.6%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 1,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

Featured Stories

