Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Investment by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 359,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 271,772 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,780,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FICV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. 4,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,574. Frontier Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

