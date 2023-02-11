FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.92. 65,354 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.