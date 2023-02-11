FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Up 240.1% in January

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a growth of 240.1% from the January 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FuelPositive Stock Performance
NHHHF stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,282. FuelPositive has a 52-week low of 0.08 and a 52-week high of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.11.
FuelPositive Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelPositive (NHHHF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.