FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Up 240.1% in January

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a growth of 240.1% from the January 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FuelPositive Stock Performance

NHHHF stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,282. FuelPositive has a 52-week low of 0.08 and a 52-week high of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.11.

FuelPositive Company Profile

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

