Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 781.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FELTY remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 3,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

