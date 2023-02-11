Function X 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $601,360.44 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $78.73 million and $601,360.44 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000188 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.