FY2022 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

