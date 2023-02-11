Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.
Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.87 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.56.
Gates Industrial Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
