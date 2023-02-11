GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $421.35

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 421.35 ($5.06) and traded as low as GBX 345.20 ($4.15). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 345.80 ($4.16), with a volume of 314,024 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.22) to GBX 515 ($6.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.41) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

GB Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £859.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34,060.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 336.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 420.50.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

