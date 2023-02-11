Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Achieves $922,374.65 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $922,374.65 and $29.90 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

