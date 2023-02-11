Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Genpact Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:G opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Genpact by 148.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

