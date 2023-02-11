Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in January

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,000 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 1,661,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,221.4 days.
Gentera Stock Performance
CMPRF opened at $1.14 on Friday. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.
Gentera Company Profile
