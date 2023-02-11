Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in January

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,000 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 1,661,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,221.4 days.

Gentera Stock Performance

CMPRF opened at $1.14 on Friday. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

