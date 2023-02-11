Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) COO Andrew J. Grethlein Sells 384,719 Shares

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Geron by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 37.5% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its stake in Geron by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

