Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 2,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297. Getinge AB has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

