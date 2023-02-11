Gifto Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.27 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 303.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $129.27 million and approximately $198.46 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

