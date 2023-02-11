Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,506,000 after buying an additional 343,918 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,448,000 after buying an additional 880,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,222,000 after buying an additional 746,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.