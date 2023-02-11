Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $95.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.80.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

