Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,096.67.

Givaudan Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,842. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $86.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

