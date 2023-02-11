Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glanbia in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Glanbia Price Performance

GLAPF remained flat at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

