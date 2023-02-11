Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glanbia in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Glanbia Price Performance
GLAPF remained flat at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $14.99.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glanbia (GLAPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.