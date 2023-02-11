Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.73) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.41) target price on Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.81) price objective on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.11) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 618.18 ($7.43).

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 512.30 ($6.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 548.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 511.14. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.03). The firm has a market cap of £65.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 531.65.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

