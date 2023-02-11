Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25-$10.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57 billion-$8.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.25 to $10.37 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 267.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $150.14.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.29.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 4,718.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 121,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Global Payments by 127.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,406 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 82.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,804,000 after buying an additional 75,360 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 201.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.