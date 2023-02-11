Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the January 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period.

Global X E-commerce ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $19.06. 4,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,362. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

Global X E-commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

