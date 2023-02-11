Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

