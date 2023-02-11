Gode Chain (GODE) Price Down 28.8% This Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $485,826.26 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

