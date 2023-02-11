Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance

GARPY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. Golden Agri-Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Get Golden Agri-Resources alerts:

Golden Agri-Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.5311 per share. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Golden Agri-Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment includes products from upstream business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.