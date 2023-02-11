Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Decreased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $91.16.

