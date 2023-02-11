Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GER traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 59,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,448. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

