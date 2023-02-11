Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

