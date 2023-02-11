Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
