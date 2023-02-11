Governance OHM (GOHM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $173,779.34

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $173,779.34 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,672.15 or 0.12240367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002500 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00436329 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.49 or 0.28903210 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000193 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
