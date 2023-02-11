Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 112,818 Shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,818 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 7.66% of Largo worth $25,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Largo by 911.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 116,512 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the second quarter valued at about $834,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Largo by 8.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Largo by 133.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 30,242 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Largo during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LGO opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Largo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $391.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Largo had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $54.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Largo Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Largo from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Largo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Largo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Largo Profile

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.