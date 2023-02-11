Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 30,900 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $24,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

