Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 34,900 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $33,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

