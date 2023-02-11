Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 5,700 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.61. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.