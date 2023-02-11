Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,835 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of Logitech International worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Logitech International stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $81.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.