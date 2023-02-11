Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 24,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $26,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,240 shares of company stock worth $1,010,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

