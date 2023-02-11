Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

