Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $100.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

