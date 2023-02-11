Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

