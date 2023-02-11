Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
