Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETCG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 108,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,994. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

