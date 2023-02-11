Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 165,793 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 165,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

