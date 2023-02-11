Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,945 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Tripadvisor worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $254,511,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,574 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 549,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 952,533 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 327,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of TRIP opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

