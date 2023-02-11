Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

About U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,316. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.