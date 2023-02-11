Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
USPH stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
