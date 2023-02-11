Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,467 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 59.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,692,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $384,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,570,000 after acquiring an additional 44,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

